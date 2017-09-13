Duterte fetes top athletes

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday honored athletes who won medals in the recently concluded Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Malaysia.

The President gave cash incentives when the athletes paid him a courtesy call.

“I congratulate you all for bringing honor to the country. Through hard work and discipline, you have prevailed and made our nation proud,” Duterte said.

The gold medalists present were trackster Mary Joy Tabal, equestrian Colin Syquia, boxer Eumir Marcial and triathlete Nikko Huelgas.

“I encourage our athletes to focus on improving and to strive to do better in the next SEA Games. Rest assured that the government and the Filipino people will support you in every step of the way. Make us proud again,” Duterte said.

The Philippines will be hosting the SEA Games in 2019. According to Duterte, this will be an opportunity to look for talented Filipino athletes across the country.

“Thus, I enjoin the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) to widen its scope and recruit nationwide. Look for them in non-traditional places and include members of the indigenous tribes and the out-of-school youth,” Duterte said. “Let us give them a chance to hone their talent and live up to their full potential.” LLANESCA T. PANTI

LP/CC