Duterte to fire another govt exec over alleged irregularities–Palace

ANOTHER official in the executive department will get the boot on Wednesday, January 3, over alleged irregularities, a Malacanang official said on Tuesday.

In a radio interview, Palace Spokesman Harry Roque reiterated that President Rodrigo Duterte was determined to fight corruption in government.

But Roque did not identify the “presidential appointee” as he was set to announce it in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Tapos na naman iyong imbestigasyon at nandiyan na lahat ng dokumento pero tingnan natin po. Anyway bukas naman po iyon maaanunsiyo… Pero ang punto po ay unang una eh talagang seryoso po ang Presidente dito sa laban sa katiwalian sa gobyerno (The investigation is done and all documents are here but we still need to look at it. Anyway I will announce it tomorrow [Wednesday] … But the point is first, the President is really serious in his fight against corruption in the government),” Roque said during an interview on dzBB radio.

“Pangalawa, wala pong sinasanto ang Presidente, wala po iyang kaibigan, walang kaklase, walang kabarilan. Basta ikaw ay palpak, ikaw ay sibak (Second, the President does not make exemptions, no friends, no classmates and no pals at the firing range. If you commit mistakes, you are fired),” he added.

Duterte wanted the official fired on Sunday, but Roque said he was able to convince him to defer announcing the dismissal until Wednesday.

He also said the President would also fire policemen “within the week.”

“Mayroon na pong marching order pero hihintayin na lang po natin bukas (There’s already a marching order but let’s wait for tomorrow’s announcement),” the Palace official said.

Duterte has vowed not to tolerate even a “whiff of corruption” in his government and has promised to fire officials tagged in wrongdoing.

Among the officials Duterte had dismissed were former Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno, tagged in an allegedly anomalous truck deal with an Austrian firm; and former National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña, accused of asking money from contractors.

In December, Duterte sacked Presidential Commission on Urban Poor head Terry Ridon and his four commissioners over alleged “foreign junkets.”

Duterte also asked Development Academy of the Philippines president Elba Cruz to leave her post after she was accused of traveling frequently, threatening to terminate anyone who questions her policies and appointing non-plantilla officers to official posts.

Duterte is also looking into the controversial P6-million Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Christmas party.

But while some lauded Duterte’s move, his critics accused him of having double standards when he continues to trust former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon even after he was linked to the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu in the country.

Presidential Communications Martin Andanar said that Faeldon’s new appointment would likely “prove his critics wrong.”

“If you have the trust and confidence of the President and then you can serve the country, so this is a chance for Commissioner Nick Faeldon to prove his critics wrong, ito po yung chance niya (This is his chance),” Andanar said.