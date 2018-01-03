Duterte to fire another official

President Rodrigo Duterte will dismiss another official over alleged irregularities, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

Roque did not name the official, saying he will make the announcement today.

“Tapos na naman iyong imbestigasyon at nandiyan na lahat ng dokumento pero tingnan natin po. Anyway bukas naman po iyon maaanunsiyo… Pero ang punto po ay unang una eh talagang seryoso po ang Presidente dito sa laban sa katiwalian sa gobyerno (The investigation is done and all documents are here but we still need to look at it. Anyway, I will announce it tomorrow… But the point is first, the President is really serious in his fight against corruption in the government),” Roque said in an interview with dzBB radio.

“Pangalawa, wala pong sinasanto ang Presidente, wala po iyang kaibigan, walang kaklase, walang kabarilan. Basta ikaw ay palpak, ikaw ay sibak (Second, the President does not make exemptions, no friends, no classmates and no pals at the firing range. If you commit mistakes, you are fired),” he added.

Duterte wanted the official fired on Sunday, but Roque said he was able to convince the President to defer announcing the dismissal until Wednesday.

He added that the President will also fire policemen “within the week.”

“Mayroon na pong marching order pero hihintayin na lang po natin bukas (There’s already a marching order but let’s wait for tomorrow’s announcement),” the Palace official said.

Duterte has warned that he will not tolerate even a “whiff of corruption” in his government and has promised to fire officials tagged in wrongdoing.

Among the officials he had dismissed were former Interior secretary Ismael Sueno, tagged in an allegedly anomalous truck deal with an Austrian firm, and former National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña, who was accused of asking money from contractors.

Last month, Duterte sacked Presidential Commission on Urban Poor head Terry Ridon and his four commissioners over alleged foreign junkets.

Duterte also asked Development Academy of the Philippines president Elba Cruz to leave her post after she was accused of traveling frequently, threatening to terminate anyone who questions her policies and appointing non-plantilla officers to official posts.