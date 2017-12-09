Duterte to fire ‘one commission’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he will fire “one commission” on Monday, including all its officials due to corruption.

Duterte made the announcement during the 84th anniversary celebration of the Department of Labor and Employment in Malolos, Bulacan.

“Walang corruption (There should be no corruption). Corruption is really pulling us down. Kaya sa akin (That’s why for me), even a whiff. Bulong bulungan lang, o tumanggap ka (even if it’s just an allegation that you received money) you’re fired,” the President said.

“Now on Monday, I will fire one commission, lahat sila (All of them). Wala akong pakialam kung nakisali isa, dalawa, tatlo (I don’t care if only a few are involved). Wala akong patawad-tawad (I do not forgive)” he added.

Duterte, who has pursued a campaign against corruption, did not identify the agency or mention the specific allegation.

In November, the President demanded the resignation of officials of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on allegations of corruption. When they refused to quit, Duterte warned that he will have the agency abolished and replaced with another body.

It has been the habit of the President to declare in public his decision to fire some of his appointees due to allegations of corruption or incompetence.

He recently fired Dangerous Drugs Board (DBB) chief Dioniso Santiago because the latter described the mega drug rehabilitation facility in Nueva Ecija as “impractical” and “a mistake.”

The President also fired DDB chairman Benjamin Reyes for supposedly contradicting the government’s official data on drug addicts in the country.

In April, he sacked Cabinet Undersecretary Maia Chiara Halmen Reina Valdez for overruling National Food Authority Administrator Jason Aquino’s decision to suspend rice importation. Valdez denied the allegations.

The President had also axed Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno due to corruption allegations involving the country’s purchase of firetrucks. Sueno said the President may have been fed wrong information.