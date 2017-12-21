Duterte fires DAP head

President Rodrigo Duterte has sacked Elba Cruz as president of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP).

A letter dated December 18, signed by Executive Secretary, Salvador Medialdea said Cruz, who has been occupying her post in a holdover capacity since July 2016, was relieved of her duties effective immediately.

“To ensure uninterrupted delivery of services, you are hereby directed to turn over all official documents, papers and properties in your possession to the proper office of DAP,” the letter addressed to Cruz said.

Medialdea’s letter did not specify the reason behind Cruz’s firing, but the DAP Personnel Association accused her of illegal organizational restructuring that resulted in additional costs and displacement of permanent Civil Service Commission (CSC) appointees; designating non-plantilla personnel to supervise plantilla personnel; arbitrary and forced personnel movements tantamount to constructive dismissal, appointing of personnel lacking in qualifications set by the CSC; and threatening to remove employees and personnel who question her policies and actions. She was also reported to have traveled abroad once a month for the past three months.

The DAP Personnel Association described Cruz’s firing as the best Christmas gift.