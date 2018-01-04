Duterte fires Maritime Chief Amaro for ‘excessive’ foreign trips

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte fired Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Marcial Quirico Amaro 3rd over “excessive” foreign trips during his 13-month stay in office, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Secretary Harry Roque told a news conference in Davao City that Amaro traveled abroad 24 times — seven in 2016 and 17 in 2017 based on records provided by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“As in the case of Chair [Terry] Ridon who was terminated on seven foreign trips [in a year], then 24 [trips in two years] is certainly excessive by the President’s standards,” Roque said.

Ridon was the former chairperson of the Presidential Commission on Urban Poor (PCUP).

The President fired Amaro last December 22, 2017 but Roque failed to explain why the announcement was deferred until this Thursday.

Amaro was appointed to Marina on July 2016, succeeding Dr. Maximo Mejia, Jr., according to published reports.

Under Amaro, the Marina opened its new Central Office Building at the Parkview Plaza Building along Taft Avenue in Manila on July 31, 2017.

Amaro was a seafarer whose experience with international and domestic ships landed him jobs at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) where he led a team that monitored 45 maritime schools and 20 assessment centers; Anglo-Japanese-American Registrar where he conducted audits on the fields of liquefied natural gas (LNG) power generating plants, plastics and cartons manufacturing, information technology and electronics, manpower agencies development and training centers, and seaport facilities; and at the Petron Bataan Refinery where he conducted seminars on vessel safety inspection, ship-to-ship safety interface, and other related subjects.

Born in Iriga City on August 23, 1961, Amaro graduated BS Marine Transportation from the Philippine Merchant Marine Authority (PMMA) in 1982.

He is married to Evangeline Pare-Amaro with whom he has three sons. WITH ARIC JOHN SY CUA