Duterte fires more officials

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he fired a set of high-ranking officials close to him last week.

He did not identify the officials sacked. He admitted though that they were removed because of irregularities.

Duterte said he was “saddened” to announce the firing since the officials supported him even during his time as Davao City mayor.

“You know, [these officials I fired]were, to my chagrin almost, these were the guys who went back and forth to Davao to convince me to run for president [two years ago]” the President said.

“I really do not want to deprive my people. I do not want to lose faith to my friends or people that I know. I hate it because I know they meant well but along the way there will be irregularities, son of a bitch,” Duterte said.

In a speech during the 16th founding anniversary of the Supreme Tribal Council for Peace and Development, Inc. in Calinan, Davao City, Duterte said he will be firing someone for corruption.

“[Corruption] is true for those who became rich in the government. Why should you deny it? But I told you that in my time. I cannot control the whole government. It is separate and equal. You know that already,” Duterte said.

“The Executive Department is mine. I can handle it. Do you know how many I have fired? A lot now. When I go back to Manila, I will fire another,” he added.

Early this month, Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd stepped down from his post.

Duterte was displeased with the Justice department because of the ruling of a panel of prosecutors dismissing the drug charges against suspected big-time drug lords Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim and Peter Co.