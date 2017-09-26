Duterte fires SBMA Chairman Diño

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte fired Martin Diño as chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, replacing him with Wilma Eisma.

Eisma’s appointment papers were released by Malacañang on the same day that the President issued Executive Order 42 which virtually ousted Diño.

EO 42 repeals EO 340 issued in 2004 by then president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo designating one individual as SBMA chairman and another as SBMA administrator.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said that President Duterte’s EO 42 was being compliant with the existing Bases Conversion and Development Law of 1992, which provides that the SBMA chairman should also serve as the SBMA administrator.

“The two offices will be assumed by one person,” Abella told reporters.

In the May 2016 elections, Diño was the originally registered standard-bearer of PDP-Laban before he withdrew his certificate of candidacy (COC) and named as his substitute Duterte, also a member of the same party.

Diño’s daughter, Liza, serves as the chairman of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Liza is married to Commissioner Cariza “Aiza” Seguerra of the National Youth Commission.