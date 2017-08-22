Duterte firm on appointing military chief to head interior dept after retirement

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte remains keen on appointing Armed Forces Chief of Staff Eduardo Año as head of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) when he retires in October.

The President is also aware, however of a prohibition under the DILG Act of 1990 that bans him from appointing a retired or resigned military officer like Año as DILG secretary within a year after he leaves the service.

“Año cannot work as a Secretary because there is a prohibition that he cannot be appointed. But, I need his services. Año would be under me. I would make him a senior aide of the Office of the President or whatever,” Duterte said.

“[He could also be] Undersecretary, if that is legally feasible. He will be appointed Undersecretary but he [will]function as officer-in-charge,” Duterte added.

Año was designated the administrator of martial law in Mindanao, which Duterte on May 23 and which would be in effect until Dec. 31 in a government effort to suppress a rebellion by IS-inspired Maute terrorists seeking to establish an independent state in the southern Philippines.

“Año has a mission, and I said to him to finish the Marawi job first and I want him in DILG,” said Duterte, referring to the city where the Maute group first staged a series of attacks against government troops.

LLANESCA PANTI