Duterte firm: Patricia Fox should leave

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has stood firm on his order against Australian nun Patricia Fox, who was told to leave the country after her missionary visa was forfeited by the Bureau of Immigration for her alleged involvement in partisan politics.

“The people of San Beda, they want me to reconsider [my stance on]the nun. There are a lot of nuns here [in the Philippines.]There are nuns in farms. [There are nuns] with the NPA (New People’s Army). Bring them here. We have a surplus of nuns,” Duterte said.

The President said anybody can criticize him but not foreigners.

“You do not have the right [to criticize me], you do not support me. You are not paying my salary. You go ahead, you rally in plazas, you offend me, and curse the government. You are free to say anything against me because we are public property… Anybody can criticize me, except for foreigners,” Duterte said.

Malacañang on Thursday said the order against Fox will stand until her camp files an appeal or challenges the order of the Bureau of Immigration.

“Unless they get a [temporary restraining order]from the [Court of Appeals] CA that it is grave abuse of discretion, then it is final and executory,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a news briefing.

Fox was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration in April for “attending protest rallies and engaging in political activities.”

A day after, the President admitted that he ordered the Australian nun’s detention and investigation.

“I can swallow, I can take all attacks from the Lumads to the highest religious orders of all sorts, from my brother Moro, from the military, from everybody. You are a Filipino, you are entitled to criticize (me). Freedom of expression is unlimited and it goes for everybody but to otherwise undermine and treat the Philippines like a mat to wipe your feet, I will not (allow it),” Duterte had said.

Fox’s arrest followed the deportation of Giacomo Filibeck, an official of the Party of European Socialists, who was informed upon arrival at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on April 15 that he has been blacklisted and could not be allowed to enter the country.

Filibeck, who is critical of the Duterte government, was also accused of engaging in political activities.