Duterte firm vs divorce bill

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday reiterated his stand against legalizing divorce and dissolution of marriage in the country.



In a speech during the Armed Forces change of command in Quezon City, Duterte admitted that he could not support the proposed divorce bill of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez as his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, did not agree to it.



“House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, the exponent or the proponent of the divorce law. I am sorry but I cannot follow you. My daughter is not happy with that, really. Mag-usap na lang kayo ni Sara (Just talk to Sara),” the President said.



The younger Duterte and Alvarez had engaged in a word war following the Speaker’s claim that the Davao City mayor was now part of the opposition after forming a political party separate from the administration-backed Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan.



The House of Representatives on March 19 approved on third and final reading a bill making divorce legal in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country.



However, there is no counterpart bill in the Senate.



Duterte said he was against the divorce bill, saying divorce in the country would be disadvantageous to the families and children.



The Philippines and the Vatican remain as the only states in the world where divorce is outlawed.



Annulments are legal in the Philippines, but the process is costly and could take years.