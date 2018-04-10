Duterte flies to China, declares ‘I love Xi Jinping’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte left the country on Monday afternoon to speak before a business forum and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hainan, China.

Duterte had lots of praises for the Chinese leader, saying he expected relations to “bloom” between the two rival claimants to the disputed waters of the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

“I just simply love Xi Jinping. He understood, he understands my problem and he’s willing to help. And I’d like to say, ‘Thank you China.’ Please carry the message,” Duterte said.

“I think that [our friendship]would bloom – it’s like a flower that would bloom into something big and beautiful. It’s one stem and China and the Philippines will bloom,” Duterte said.

The most important thing, he said, was that the two countries understood each other’s problems.

“That we recognize our sovereignty, there’s no intervention. That the help there has no strings attached. And that’s what China has promised us,” Duterte said.

Duterte, who sought closer ties with China when he assumed office two years ago, will first address the Boao Forum, dubbed as Asia’s answer to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

In his pre-departure speech in Davao City, Duterte said he saw the Boao Forum as an opportunity to discuss the Philippines’ economic gains.

He said he would highlight his administration’s efforts to promote growth through “improved peace and order situation, sustained campaign to battle corruption, and strengthened policy framework for businesses to thrive [in].”

Sea dispute

Duterte also said he might discuss the issue of the West Philippine Sea with Xi, but “it depends.”

“If I think there is a need for me to raise the issue and if we intrude now into the business of exploration and development, we might – I might say my piece also on that matter,” Duterte said.

He said he would continue to bank on the “word of honor” of China not to construct any buildings on the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

He said he believed China would not want to lose the Philippines’ friendship and goodwill by turning its back on its promise.

Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana said the dispute would not be the focus of the Boao Forum, but would be discussed by a special panel composed of representatives from different Southeast Asian countries.

“It is not the focus of the forum itself but it is a topic every year,” Sta. Romana said in a news briefing in Hainan, China.

Among those expected to join the special panel discussion are the head of China’s Center for South China Sea Studies Wu Shicun and former Chinese vice foreign minister Fu Ying from the Chinese side, and Filipino diplomats together with former energy secretary Rafael Lotilla from the Philippine side.

Sta. Romana said Duterte would also speak during the opening session of the forum and the sea dispute might be part of the discussion, particularly its economic implications.

The Philippines, he explained, was pursuing a two-track policy – one discussing the contentious issue of who has the rights over the features in the contested waters, and the other looking for areas of cooperation on non-contentious issues like trade or investment, culture, arts or science and technology.

Other leaders

The prime ministers of Singapore, Pakistan and Mongolia are expected to attend the meeting.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guteres and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde will also be there.

From Hainan, the President will go to Hong Kong to meet with the Filipino community there.

“I welcome the opportunity to meet our kababayan (compatriots), report to them the developments at home and listen to their concerns and their hopes. As I am here for you, so am I also here for those who have left the country to support and provide a better future for their families,” Duterte said.

Duterte will return to Manila on Thursday, April 12.

with RALPH U. VILLANUEVA AND JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA