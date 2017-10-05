Duterte forms anti-corruption commission

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has signed Executive Order 43 creating the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

The EO, signed by Duterte on October 4, stated that the commission was mandated “to directly assist the President in investigating and/or hearing administrative cases primarily involving graft and corruption against all presidential appointees.”

“There is a need to create a separate commission under the Office of the President solely dedicated to providing assistance to the President in the investigation and hearing of administrative cases and complaints, and in the conduct of lifestyle checks and/or fact-finding inquiries concerning presidential appointees and other public officers allegedly involved in graft and corrupt practices, or have committed other high crimes and/or violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees,” Duterte said in his order.

“The administration has a continuing mandate to fight and eradicate graft and corruption in the different departments, bureaus, offices and other government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as an advocacy to ensure that public officials and employees in all branches of government conduct themselves in a manner worthy of the public trust,” he added.

The new commission will be composed of a Chairman and four Commissioners to be appointed by the President.