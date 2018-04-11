Duterte forms committee to oversee entry of third telco

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has issued Administrative Order (AO) 11, creating a committee to oversee the entry of the third telecommunications player in the country.

Duterte signed the AO on April 6 but was released to the media on Wednesday.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will head the committee that will provide secretariat support.

A representative from the Department of Finance will serve as vice-chairperson of the panel.

Representatives from the Office of the Executive Secretary and National Security Adviser complete the committee.

The oversight committee is mandated to assist the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in the formulation of the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the selection and assignment of radio frequencies to the third telco player.

The committee will also see to it that the NTC and the other implementing agencies will comply with the TOR created, as well as to ensure its timely implementation, pursuant to the timeline agreed upon by the DICT and the NTC.

It will also have the power to call upon other government agencies for help as required by circumstances and exigencies.

It will also be given incidental powers necessary for the proper exercise of powers and functions.

In a bid to “break the existing duopoly” in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte last November offered China the “privilege” to operate a third telco company in the Philippines.

The President also said that India was also interested to enter into the telco industry, but at that time talks between the two countries were “cold.”

Duterte originally wanted a third telco company to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter but DICT officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio, Jr. said the deadline for the submission of bids was moved to April 18.

Rio said that an extension would be needed because there may not be any bidders if the original March deadline would be forced.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in a press briefing last March 22 that this time around, a deadline was not set anymore.

“Whether or not [Duterte] is happy [with the delay], that is the reality. What can he do? At least he prompted that actual steps be undertaken leading to the announcement in June,” Roque said.

In a radio interview on March 26, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) secretary Martin Andanar said that commitment of a third telecommunications company to invest hundreds of billions of pesos in the Philippines was the reason for the delay of its entry in the country. RALPH EDWIN U. VILANUEVA