Duterte forms task force in charge of Yolanda rehabilitation

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has created an inter-agency task force to take charge of the government’s rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan).

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)-Yolanda was created through Administrative Order (AO) 5, signed on August 8 but released to media only on Friday.

In the AO, Duterte cited the delays in the implementation of the rehabilitation efforts in Yolanda-hit areas “due to lack of coordination between and among government agencies.”

“There is a need to establish a coordinating body in order to ensure the efficient and effective coordination between various government agencies and instrumentalities involved in Yolanda recovery and rehabilitation programs and projects,” Duterte said in his order.

“Ensuring the timely and efficient completion of the various programs and projects is of paramount importance given that three years have lapsed since the passing of Typhoon Yolanda,” he added.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. was designated chairman of the task force composed of 17 members.

The Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and Presidential Assistant for Special Concerns, meanwhile, serves as vice chairman of the task force.

“The IATF-Yolanda shall serve as the overall and central coordination committee of all executive department, agencies, bureaus, government owned or controlled corporations, and other instrumentalities in relation to the various aspects of implementation and monitoring of the rehabilitation and recovery programs in the Yolanda-affected areas,” the order stated.

Other members of the task force include the secretaries of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Education, Department of Environment and National Resources, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, National Economic and Development Authority.

Also part of the task force are the chairman of the Housing and Urban Development and Coordinating Council, executive director of the National Risk Reduction Management Council, general manager of the National Housing Authority and administrators of the Land Registration Authority, Local Waterworks Utilities Administration, National Electrification Administration, National Irrigation Authority, and Philippine Coconut Authority.

“The IATF-Yolanda shall consult affected communities and non-government organizations in the crafting, implementation, and evaluation of the various programs and projects covered by this Order,” AO 5 read.

It added that the task force should submit a report to the President every month or as often as may be required by the chief executive.

The administration of then president Benigno Aquino 3rd was criticized for its delayed assistance to families affected by Supertyphoon Yolanda that struck the Visayas region in 2013.