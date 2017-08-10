Duterte forms task force on Yolanda rehab

President Rodrigo Duterte has created an inter-agency task force to oversee rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan).

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)-Yolanda was created through Administrative Order (AO) 5 signed on August 8 but released to media only on Thursday.

In the AO, Duterte cited the delays in the implementation of the rehabilitation efforts in Yolanda-hit areas “due to lack of coordination between and among government agencies.”

The typhoon that lashed Eastern Visayas on Nov. 8, 2013, killed more than 6,000 people.

“There is a need to establish a coordinating body in order to ensure the efficient and effective coordination between various government agencies and instrumentalities involved in Yolanda recovery and rehabilitation programs and projects,” Duterte said.

“Ensuring the timely and efficient completion of the various programs and projects is of paramount importance given that three years have lapsed since the passing of Typhoon Yolanda,” he added.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. was designated chairman of the task force composed of 17 members.

The Presidential Assistant for the Visayas and Presidential Assistant for Special Concerns is the vice chairman.

“The IATF-Yolanda shall serve as the overall and central coordination committee of all executive department, agencies, bureaus, government owned or controlled corporations, and other instrumentalities in relation to the various aspects of implementation and monitoring of the rehabilitation and recovery programs in the Yolanda-affected areas,” the order stated.

Other members of the task force include the secretaries of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Education, Department of Environment and National Resources, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, National Economic and Development Authority.

Also part of the task force are the chairman of the Housing and Urban Development and Coordinating Council, executive director of the National Risk Reduction Management Council, general manager of the National Housing Authority and administrators of the Land Registration Authority, Local Waterworks Utilities Administration, National Electrification Administration, National Irrigation Authority, and Philippine Coconut Authority. CATHERINE VALENTE