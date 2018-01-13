Duterte gets 75% net satisfaction rating – SWS

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte got a 75-percent net trust rating in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The non-commissioned survey from December 8 to 16 on 1,200 respondents nationwide, released on Thursday night, showed a 15-point increase for Duterte or from a 60 percent or “very good” rating in September 2017 to 75 percent or “excellent” in December. It had a ±3 margin of error.

The President’s net trust rating recorded the highest increases in the Visayas (from 57 to 76 percent) and Metro Manila (from 54 to 73 percent). The President posted high scores in Balance Luzon (from 52 to 66 percent) and in Mindanao (from 82 percent to 94 percent).

The President also remained popular among the poorest in society, logging in an 80-percent net trust rating in December 2017 from a mere 44 percent in September.

The Chief Executive posted improved net trust ratings in Class D (from 63 percent to 74 percent) and Class ABC (from 71 percent to 78 percent).

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. attributed the President’s high net trust rating to “his political will and pro-poor programs.”

“It begins with political will. It is the political will to spend taxpayers’ money. It’s not that we don’t have funds. We have always had funds, but there was very low absorptive capacity of government agencies. Now that there is a Free [College] tuition law, clearly, there is no reason for us not to be able to spend funds. The Train law will also fund the build build build program. It’s all connected,” Roque said, referring to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law that exempts those earning less than P250,000 a year from paying income tax.

“The President has always exercised political will, including in efforts of eradicating violent extremism in Marawi City. That is why our people’s optimism is at an all-time high, the manufacturing output is well, the economy is growing, there is rule of law, and successful war against drugs,” Roque added.