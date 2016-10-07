Duterte gets ‘very good’ mark in SWS survey

Despite a rocky first 100 days in office, President Rodrigo Duterte earned a +64 percent net satisfaction rating, the second highest for a newly elected president in the post-Marcos republic, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The SWS poll, conducted between September 24 and 27 among 1,200 adults nationwide, showed that 76 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance in his first three months, while only 11 percent were dissatisfied. Thirteen percent were undecided.

Duterte gained a net satisfaction rating of +64 percent, which was classified by SWS as “very good.”

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the survey results were an indication that “the people, in spite of the noise, continue to trust the President.”

Martin Andanar, the Presidential Communications secretary, said the survey findings were “not surprising at all” as the President won the May elections on a platform promising to fight illegal drugs, crime and corruption.

“While the Duterte administration’s performance in the past three months is exemplary, this is not the time for complacency. There is much work to be done not only in eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs and crime, but also in fighting poverty and improving the lives of the underprivileged and the powerless,” Andanar said in a statement.

Only Ramos did better

According to SWS, net satisfaction ratings of at least +70 are classified as “excellent”; +50 to +69, ”very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; and -70 and below, “execrable.”

Most of Duterte’s predecessors received similar net satisfaction ratings in their early days in Malacañang.

Among post-Marcos leaders, only Fidel Ramos scored better at a “very good” +66 (70 percent satisfied, 4 percent dissatisfied), in a survey done between August 10 and September 8, 1992.

Benigno Aquino 3rd also got a “very good” satisfaction rating of +60 percent (71 percent satisfied, 11 percent dissatisfied) in a survey conducted between September 24 and 27, 2010.

Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo had a lower satisfaction rating in a survey conducted in March 2001 after being swept to power with the ouster of Joseph Estrada. She had a “moderate” rating of +24 (42 percent satisfied, 18 percent dissatisfied).

After her election to her own six-year term, Arroyo gained a “moderate” rating of +12 percent (48 percent satisfied, 36 percent dissatisfied) in the August 2004 SWS survey.

Estrada had a “very good” rating or +60 percent (69 percent satisfied, 9 percent dissatisfied) in the September 1998 SWS survey.

Aquino’s mother, Corazon Aquino, obtained a “very good” rating of +53 percent (60 percent satisfied, 7 percent dissatisfied) in May 1986.

Before he took office on June 30, Duterte had an “excellent” net trust rating of +79 in an SWS survey conducted on June 24 to 27, though this is not comparable to the September satisfaction survey.

In the June survey, 84 percent had “much trust” on the President, 5 percent had “little trust” and 11 percent were undecided.

Highest in Mindanao

Duterte gained an “excellent” +85 net satisfaction rating in Mindanao, his bailiwick.

He received a “very good” rating in all other regions: +62 in the Visayas, +58 in Metro Manila and +57 in the rest of Luzon.

In urban areas, the former Davao City mayor got a net satisfaction rating of “very good” at +63 percent, while in rural areas, he got +67 percent.

The President also received “very good” net satisfaction ratings across socioeconomic classes: +56 in the ABC class and +65 each in classes D and E.

Men gave Duterte an “excellent” rating at +71, while women gave him a “very good” rating of +58 percent.

By educational attainment, Duterte got the highest scores from high school graduates, who gave him an “excellent” rating of +71 percent. College graduates gave him a “very good” of +65 percent, while elementary and non-elementary graduates gave him +57 and +54, respectively.

Two age groups, namely respondents between 25 to 34 years old and 35 to 44 years old, gave him an “excellent” rating of +73 percent. The rest gave him “very good” ratings.

The SWS survey involved face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents. It had sampling error of 3 percentage points for nationwide results and 6 percentage points for sub-national results.

The results of the survey were first published by BusinessWorld newspaper.