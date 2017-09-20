Duterte should be given credit for admitting inventing Trillanes bank account — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte should be given credit for admitting during a live television interview that he just “invented” the bank account number of a supposed foreign account of Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“I think you have to understand that the President is very transparent about that fact about that incident. He was not hiding anything in fact he put it in context,” Ernesto Abella told reporters in an interview before the Senate finance committee’s budget hearing on the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

Abella maintained that the President has his own sources of information and has his own plan of doing things.

Duterte, in a live interview aired over state-run PTV-4, admitted that he invented the Singapore bank account number purportedly owned by Trillanes.

The President made the admission after the senator personally went to DBS Bank’s Alexandra branch in Singapore on Tuesday to verify if there was really such an account but was informed by the bank personnel there that “no such account existed”.

Trillanes even showed his passport and two account numbers provided by Duterte, broadcaster Erwin Tulfo and Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson. Both turned out negative.

The Singapore bank account was among several offshore accounts the President claimed Trillanes owned.

According to Duterte, Trillanes has been keeping Chinese joint accounts in Hong Kong, Australia and America.

“He (President) follows his own logic but I am sure he has his sources, he has his pertinent sources and I think we should credit him with that,” Abella said.

Asked if the President also investigated the other banks accounts Trillanes allegedly owned, Abella said he only invented the numbers on the particular Singapore account.

“No, no he did not (invented), just for this number,” the presidential spokesman added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA