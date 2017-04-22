Duterte gives cash aid to kin of NEcija bus crash victims

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended cash assistance to families of the victims of the bus crash in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija that left at least 32 people dead.

Duterte handed the assistance through Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra, LTFRB spokesman Aileen Lizada said in a statement sent to Palace reporters on Saturday.

Lizada said the families of those who died in the accident each received P20,000 in cash assistance, while the injured passengers got P10,000 each.

An Abra-bound Leomarick bus on Tuesday plunged 80 feet into a ravine in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija province.

The bus was traveling from Isabela province to Candon City in Ilocos Sur when its brakes failed along a winding road.

Malacañang earlier conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims and promised to hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy.

Road accidents are common in the Philippines, where old, badly maintained buses ply poorly lit and maintained roads. Poor driving habits and drivers working long hours also contribute to frequent mishaps. CATHERINE S. VALENTE