Duterte gives drug addicts free medicines

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said the government will provide free medicines to drug dependents.

In a speech before leaving for Cambodia, Duterte announced that he has released P1 billion for this purpose.

The money was sourced from the P5 billion remitted by the Philippine Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to the Office of the President.

“Diyan na lang kayo sa bahay, wait for I released another P1 billion, P5 billion bigay ni Andrea Domingo ng Pagcor dun na ninyo kunin medications [You just stay home, wait for I released another P1 billion. Andrea Domingo of Pagcor gave P5 billion, that’s where you get the medications],” the President said.

Duterte said he ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to identify drug addicts and supply them with the medication they need.

“Stay in your house and I’ll order medical workers to go around the country,” he added.

“I hope one billion would go a long way to treat you this Christmas.”

Duterte said another P1 billion from the Pagcor donation will be used to make medicines more accessible to remote households through the Botika ng Bayan program.

The remaining P3 billion, he said, may be used to buy more “medicines, tranquilizers” to keep drug addicts “calm” or “restore their sanity.