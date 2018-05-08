Duterte goes malling again

President Rodrigo Duterte took a brief break from work over the weekend by going to a mall in Makati City, his top aide said on Monday.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said Duterte went to a luxury watch store in Greenbelt 5 to unwind.

But Go said the President did not buy anything.

“Tingin lang kasi matagal na siya di nakaka-ikot man lang,” he told reporters in a text message.

Duterte went to the mall after attending the 51st annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong City on Saturday.

Surrounded by members of the Presidential Security Group, the President was seen going inside Swiss luxury watch company Jaeger LeCoultre, based on photos and videos circulating on social media.

The President posed with shoppers who wanted to take a photo with him.

In December last year, Duterte also dropped by Greenbelt to buy a backpack where he can keep his gun magazines. He also ate at a restaurant inside the mall.