Duterte govt achieves record-high satisfaction

WITH the public overwhelmingly supportive of the anti-drug war, the national government under President Rodrigo Duterte obtained the highest ever initial net satisfaction rating in the quarterly survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

SWS said 75 percent of 1,200 respondents in its September 24-27 poll were satisfied with the Duterte administration, while 17 percent were undecided. Only 8 percent were dissatisfied.

This resulted in a +66 or a “very good” net satisfaction rating, the highest for the national government since the second quarter of 2013 under President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

It was also the highest initial rating among all presidents since Corazon Aquino. The first President Aquino received a +23 in the first quarter 1989 when SWS began tracking public satisfaction with the national government.

The government of Fidel Ramos got +32 net satisfaction in the third quarter of 1992; Joseph Estrada, +19 in the third quarter of 1998; Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, +27 in the first quarter of 2001; and Benigno Aquino 3rd, +64 in the third quarter of 2010.

SWS said Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs also got a net satisfaction rating of +78, which it described as “excellent.”

The government received “very good” scores in promoting human rights, helping the poor, promoting the welfare of overseas workers, fighting crime, eliminating graft, and fighting terrorism, among others.

In a statement on Thursday, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar thanked Filipinos for “giving the highest initial net satisfaction rating obtained by an administration to the Duterte Administration.”

“The ‘very good’ +66 net satisfaction rating of the Duterte Administration is a source of inspiration and strength [for]the President and his entire team to double their time and energy to rid society of drugs, criminality and corruption while bringing the fruits of sustainable inclusive development down to our grassroots,” he said.

Results of the SWS survey were first published by the BusinessWorld newspaper.