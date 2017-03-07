Duterte grants clemency to 127 sick, old inmates

HERE’S a gift for prisoners in time for President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday on March 28.

The chief executive has granted executive clemency to 127 elderly and sickly prisoners under the Bureau of Corrections (Bucor), which runs the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong.

The President’s action was done upon the recommendation of the Department of Justice and review by the Office of the President.

Under Article VII, Section 19 of the 1987 Constitution, the President has the power to grant reprieves,

commutations and pardons, and remit fines and forfeitures, to prisoners after conviction by final court judgment.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd earlier said two prisoners had been recommended to receive absolute pardon and around 100 for commutation of sentence.

The list was prepared by the Board of Pardons and Parole.

To recall, Duterte himself said inmates aged at least 80 and those who have spent 40 years behind bars would be given freedom.