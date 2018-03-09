Duterte grants subpoena powers to PNP, CIDG chiefs to aid in investigations

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has authorized the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG) to issue subpoenas against people whose attendance would be required in investigations.

This newest addition to the powers of the PNP and CIDG chiefs is contained in Republic Act 10973, which amends the law creating the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), according to Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas, majority floor leader of the House of Representatives on Friday.

The PNP and CIDG are under the jurisdiction of the DILG.

Based on documents Farinas showed to reporters, the PNP and CIDG chiefs may issue subpoena and subpoena duces tecum to aid them in their investigations.

Under the amended law, the subpoena to be issued should state the nature and purpose of the investigation and must be directed at the person whose attendance is required.

In the case of a subpoena duces tecum (documents), the amended law also mandates that a reasonable description of the books, documents or hiring demanded must be relevant to the investigation.

Failure to comply with subpoena and subpoena duces tecum issued by the PNP or CIDG will result in the filing of a case of indirect contempt under the Rules of Court with the regional trial court. LLANESCA T. PANTI