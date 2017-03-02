Duterte hailed for approval of Paris climate change deal

The executive stamp of approval to the Paris Agreement that paves the way for the Senate’s ratification of the climate change accord exemplifies the participatory decision-making exercised by President Rodrigo Duterte, the chairman of the advisory board of the Climate Institute said on Thursday.

“He listened to the appeal of climate change advocates and his Cabinet’s recommendation to alter his initial reservation” with the agreement, Heherson Alvarez said in a statement.

This concerned humanitarian gesture of the President, according to Alvarez, benefits the Philippines, which is “most vulnerable to the onslaught of extreme climate catastrophes.”

“The threat of climate change that brings death to our people and irreparable destruction of our life support systems is just as challenging as the drug menace,” he said.

Signing by the President of the Paris accord, Alvarez added, “will enable the systematic transition from disastrous carbon fuel to a mix of alternative clean energy–solar, wind, hydro, waste and geothermal–that can now be accomplished without hampering the Duterte plan of modernization.”

Also, the former senator and former Environment secretary said, it will provide for a safe and resilient community that has harnessed consensus and wide social involvement.

“Change can now be undertaken in our fuel consumption, in our power plants, transport system, the use of energy in our buildings and homes, as well as management of our industrial and municipal waste, including the protection of our forests and oceans as carbon sinks,” Alvarez added.

“This carbon reduction program under a Duterte stewardship, without hampering industrialization, promotes our nation’s interest and global survival from an overheated earth that is causing cataclysmic typhoons and super droughts that impact on poverty, health and famine,” he said.

Future generations, looking back, can only applaud the President for signing the Paris climate deal, Alvarez added.