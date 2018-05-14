Duterte hand in Sereno ouster ‘out of character,’ says lawyer

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s top lawyer dismissed fresh insinuations that the Chief Executive had a hand in the historic ouster of Maria Lourdes Sereno as the chief magistrate of the Supreme Court.

In a radio interview, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said it was “out of character” for Duterte to meddle in issues hounding the Supreme Court.

“Out of character sa Presidente ang nakikialam diyan sa ganiyang bagay (It is out of the President’s character to meddle in issues like that [Sereno’s ouster]),” Panelo told government-run dzRB radio.

“Unang-una, ni hindi nga siya nakikialam sa kaniyang mga departamento, sa kaniyang mga Cabinet members; eh lalo na sa ibang sangay ng gobyerno. Walang kinalaman si Presidente diyan (First and foremost, he does not intervene in the affairs of his departments and Cabinet members. What more to other branches of government? The President has no hand in it),” he added.

Sereno’s colleagues at the Supreme Court ousted her by granting a quo warranto petition that questioned the validity of her appointment in 2012 — a first in Philippine history.

Under the Constitution, Sereno is one of several government officials who can be removed only by impeachment from Congress.

Aside from the quo warranto plea, Sereno is also facing an impeachment case before the House of Representatives.

On Friday, May 11, the Supreme Court voted in favor of the quo warranto petition lodged by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Sereno is the second chief justice to be ousted, following former Chief Justice Renato Corona who was impeached in 2012 for failing to fully disclose his wealth.

Prior to the high court’s decision against Sereno, her qualification as Chief Justice was questioned after reports that she failed to file her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) during her stint as a professor at the University of the Philippines.

Duterte repeatedly denied his supposed role in the quo warranto petition and impeachment complaint against Sereno.

After Sereno made the same accusation last month, Duterte declared that the female head magistrate was now his “enemy” for accusing him of being behind the filing of quo warranto case against her.

The President also instructed his allies in the House to hasten Sereno’s ouster, saying that she is not deserving to serve the top post in the Supreme Court as she is “bad for the Philippines.”

Following her impeachment, Sereno said she would file a motion for reconsideration (MR) to reverse the ruling against her. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

