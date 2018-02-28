Duterte hints at possible compromise on ‘endo’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said he is having a hard time ending endo immediately, adding that a compromise is the most feasible solution for the calls of labor groups to end contractualization.

“I do not think that I can really give [the workers]all [they want]because we cannot force the capitalists to… if there is no money, or if they do not want to or if the workers are lazy,” Duterte said during the inauguration of the Armscor shooting range in Davao on Monday night.

Endo, or end of contract, is done by giving only five-month contracts to workers so the employers will not have the need to regularize them on the sixth month.

“Don’t make it hard for [business owners]to run the business the way they like it because that’s their money, so something of a compromise must be [agreed upon], maybe acceptable to everybody,” Duterte said.

Since there is a “sheer number” of Filipinos competing for limited number of local jobs, the President added, the demand for workers is low.

“In other countries, be it in Hong Kong, America, you work for a certain guy and if he does not like the quality that you produce, you get out, you get paid, separated and that’s it. [That is what I prefer but] there are few businesses to absorb the human resource. That is why they want some radical changes,” Duterte said.

He is set to sign an executive order on endo, which was drafted by the leaders of Kilusang Mayo Uno, Nagkakaisa Labor Coalition, Associated Labor Unions, Sentro ng Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa, Partido Manggagawa, National Labor Union, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines and National Confederation of Labor earlier this year.

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque, in a news briefing on Tuesday morning, said a possible compromise is cooking but he declined to elaborate.

He added that he leaves it up to Duterte to announce if any plan materializes.

Terminating contractualization was one of the promises made by Duterte during the campaign period in 2016.

In March 2017, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) issued Department Order 174, which bans labor-only contracting, outsourcing work due to a strike and endo.

The order, however, was met with criticism from different labor groups because it still allowed certain types of contractualization.

Last year, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said what Duterte meant by “terminating contractualization” was banning “unlawful, illegitimate contractualization.”