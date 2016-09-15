Duterte hits Alcalas for drug trafficking

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has tagged the Alcala clan of Quezon, whose ranks include former President Benigno Aquino 3rd’s Agriculture secretary Proceso Alcala, as among the most influential personalities involved in the illegal drug trade.

Duterte said he was convinced the Alcalas were involved in the illegal drug trade and took advantage of their political connections.

“In Quezon, the Alcalas, publicly I will tell you, that’s true,” Duterte said before Philippine Air Force personnel at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Tuesday evening.

Last month, Cerilo “Athel” Alcala and son Sajid turned themselves in to the police to clear their names after being tagged as Quezon’s top drug suspects in a police watchlist.

Cerilo is the brother of Quezon Rep. Vicente Alcala and of former agriculture chief Proceso Alcala.

On Sunday, Cerilo’s wife Maria Fe and daughter Toni Ann were arrested in a buy-bust in the family’s house in Tayabas.

The President said he won’t let the Alcalas off the hook.

“Let them be, I said, so I can time it well. Because if they find out too soon, we won’t get anything out of them because of their connections: a mayor here, a governor,” Duterte said.

“And to think if I didn’t become President, you would never be able to go after them,” he added. “They are surrounded by bodyguards, police, hoodlums. Even the police are scared.”

Duterte has tagged a number of politicians, including Sen. Leila de Lima and a long list of mayors, governors and congressmen, of being involved in the illegal drug business in the country.

In his speech, Duterte said he will release another “thick” list of alleged drug personalities, which went through “final validation.”

“I have the third round and final round. Validation, it’s being done,” the President said.