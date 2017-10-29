Duterte hits Ombudsman for Mabilog’s ‘late’ suspension

President Rodrigo Duterte has lashed out at the Ombudsman’s seemingly “late” decision in dismissing Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog, whom he had tagged as a narco-politician.

In remarks delivered Friday night in Davao City, Duterte said the Ombudsman acted on the complaint against Mabilog to pretend that it was a supporter of his administration.

“Kita mo si Mabilog (Look at Mabilog), I think he is the cousin of [Sen. Franklin] Drilon. The Ombudsman, in a very, very late gesture, para kunwari na sinuportahan nila ako (so it would seem that they are supporting me), fired, stripped him of his mayorship,” Duterte said.

“Sabi ko na nung una, sabi ko, ikaw, baka sabihin mo na malakas ka. Anak ng… Do not give that shit to me. Basta ako, trabaho ko, trabaho ko (Me, if it’s my job, then it’s my job). Period. If I rise, I will thank that. If I fall down, that’s my problem; that is not yours,” he added.

On Wednesday, Duterte warned Mabilog that he was his “next target,” as he accused the local official of being involved in the narcotics trade.

The Iloilo mayor went abroad and filed a sick leave until the end of October, following repeated warnings by the President that the local chief might get killed if he kept his ties with drug syndicates.

Duterte said proof of Mabilog’s links to the drug trade was the latter’s house, which he said was even more grandiose than the Malacañan Palace.

In 2016, Duterte included Mabilog in his narco-list that contained the names of government officials, including members of the judiciary, allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the country.

Despite Mabilog’s repeated denials, Duterte insisted that his claims were true. He said he would meet with the Mabilog’s cousin, Drilon, to explain the mayor’s ties to the drug trade.

The Ombudsman confirmed earlier Friday it had ordered Mabilog’s dismissal after he was found guilty of serious dishonesty for failing to declare the sources of his wealth in his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth.

The anti-graft body, which Duterte has heavily criticized for alleged corruption and selective justice, earned the President’s ire after it initiated a probe into his alleged hidden wealth last month.

The President then dared Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales to resign with him amid an investigation into his wealth.

He also ordered the creation of an anti-corruption commission and vowed to have the anti-graft body investigated for alleged corrupt practices.