Duterte holds ‘pleasant’ meeting with FVR

President Rodrigo Duterte met with former president Fidel V. Ramos in Malacanang on Monday, weeks after the latter resigned as the country’s special envoy to China.

Duterte described his meeting with Ramos “pleasant,” saying they discussed climate change and peace process, among others.

“We talked about the treaties of climate change. He had his points. I gave him mine and we have agreed that I’ll sign it,” the President said, referring to the Paris Agreement on climate change, the international covenant which he earlier feared would stunt the country’s economic progress.

Duterte said he and Ramos also discussed how to handle the group of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari on the peace process.

“He [Ramos] gave a few suggestions. He gave me a book to retrace the history of how Misuari came in from the fold to talk to the government,” he said.

The President added that they also tackled the “probable candidates for ambassadors to “crucial countries,” and “the right people to handle the diplomatic play.”

“We didn’t talked about politics. He does not dwell on it actually si Presidente kasi he does not want to mention the name of the other guys on the other side,” Duterte said.

Asked about his working relations with Ramos, Duterte said, “Well, he gave me some points, sabi niya list you should consider. But the President is always courteous and nice. And he addresses me always as President.”

Ramos earlier criticized Duterte and his Cabinet, saying the administration is “losing badly” because of its controversial war on drugs, which was given priority over other “important issues like poverty, unemployment, living costs and foreign investments.”