Duterte impressed with Japanese Royals’ simplicity 

JAPANESE Emperor Akihito and his wife, Empress Michiko, impressed President Rodrigo Duterte with their simplicity.

“He (Emperor) lives very simply. He is very [soft]spoken, as well as Her Majesty Michiko. [And] you know what, I have been to many places and palaces of great leaders and people. This is the first time that I have seen the simplest Palace,” Duterte said in a news conference upon his return to the country on Tuesday night.

Duterte made the visit to the Japanese Royals with common law wife, Honeylet Avanceña.

“It’s…[the]trees surround the Palace; it is just a small place. And even his…the receiving room, you won’t even see any picture. It’s really bland, actually,” Duterte said.

The President, however, clarified that his talk with the Emperor and Empress were limited to non-political matters.

“The Emperor limits himself to [engaging in]social functions. We did not talk about policy of governments or matters of governmental concern,” Duterte said.

“He’s just limiting himself to the duties; ruling the nation as its sovereign head. It was purely [a]social [engagement],” Duterte added.

The Philippine President was supposed to meet the Japanese Royals when Duterte visited Japan in October 2016, but it was cancelled due to the untimely death of Emperor Akihito’s uncle, Prince Mikasa. A second was set in June but it did not push through because of the outbreak of the war in Marawi City on May 23. LLANESCA T. PANTI