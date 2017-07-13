PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order mandating the immediate inclusion of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as members of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRCM).

Executive Order (EO) 32, which was signed by Duterte on July 12, cited the two departments’ “important roles in providing life systems based on acceptable standards, during or immediately after a disaster.”

“The DOTr is responsible for the maintenance and expansion of viable, efficient, and dependable transportation systems during rescue and relief operations,” the President said in his order.

The DICT, he added, “is responsible for the planning, development, and promotion of the country’s information and communications agenda in support of national development, and is indispensable in cascading timely, accurate, and reliable information in times of emergency and disaster.”

Under Republic Act (RA) 10121, the NRRMC is designated to develop a framework that would provide a comprehensive, all-hazards, multi-sectoral, inter-agency and community-based approach to disaster risk reduction and management.

It also advises the President on the status of national disaster preparedness and management plans, and the release of the national calamity fund, as well as recommends the declaration of state of calamity.

The DOTr was formerly known as Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC), a member of the NDRRMC.

When Duterte assumed office, he signed RA 10844 creating the DICT and renaming the DOTC as DOTr.

The funding requirements for the implementation of EO 32 would be sourced from the respective budgets of the DICT and the DOTr.