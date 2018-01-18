Duterte to issue Bangsamoro EO – Dureza

President Rodrigo Duterte may issue an executive order if Congress fails to pass the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), Presidential Adviser on Peace Process Jesus Dureza said on Wednesday.

“President Duterte said he would push for the passage of the Bangsamoro bill and will even go to the extent of resorting to an executive issuance to hasten it if Congress itself fails to approve it,” Dureza said in a statement.

“Stressing that he can use the inherent powers of the presidency, he is ready to carve out through an executive order the area for the Bangsamoro for their self-rule,” he added.

Duterte met with Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) leaders led by Ibrahim Murad on Monday in Davao City. He gave assurances that BBL would be enacted first before he will pursue proposals to shift to a federal form of government.

Dureza said Duterte was committed to fulfilling his campaign promise to push for a new Bangsamoro entity under his leadership.

“The President met with the MILF leaders headed by Kagi Ibrahim Murad late afternoon Monday in Davao City as he reassured them that he would push for an early passage of the law for the Bangsamoro ahead of the shift to federalism,” Dureza aid.

“The President said that he gave this commitment even during his presidential campaign and would continue to push for it. He stressed that the approval of the BBL should come ahead of federalism,” he added.

At least three other BBL versions have been crafted since the Bangsamoro Transition Committee (BTC) submitted its version.

On Tuesday, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Bangsamoro bill remains a priority measure in the Senate. He expressed hope that it will be passed by mid-March.

Dureza said the government welcomed Zubiri’s move to ensure the passage of the proposed BBL, which will abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and create a new entity for the Bangsamoro region with expanded powers.

“We call on Filipinos to all help and contribute to the realization of this long-awaited aspiration of the Bangsamoro,” Dureza said.