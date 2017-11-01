Duterte: Jail son, son-in-law, if you must

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte won’t stop authorities from investigating or even putting his son Paolo and son-in-law Manases Carpio to jail if it would be proven that they involved in the illegal drug trade.

The Davao City vice mayor and Carpio, husband of the President’s daughter, Sara, are accused of allegedly facilitating the shipment of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs, which initially passed Customs’ scrutiny before these were seized in a buy-bust in Valenzuela City last May.

“I leave it to the independent agencies; the [Commission on] Human Rights, which is making all the noise, and the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation). If they are really guilty, then so be it. I have told you the same thing when I was still [the Davao]Mayor. What is my order to the police? Shoot them [drug personalities], even if it is my son,” Duterte said.

“That statement remains [true to this day]. Shoot them. If they will be sent to jail, fine. Such is life,” Duterte added.

Duterte reiterated his position that his son, Paolo, frequented the Davao port because he was helping the family of an 18-year-old girl he eloped with run its Ready-to-Wear business.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th accused Paolo Duterte of being behind the smuggling of the P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs. During a Senate inquiry, Trillanes dared the young Duterte to show the tattoo behind his back, claiming that it would prove that the local executive was a member of the drug triad.

Paolo, however, invoked his right to privacy and stressed that he won’t subject himself to such whims by Trillanes—a position echoed by President Duterte. LLANESCA T. PANTI