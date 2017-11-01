Duterte, Japanese Emperor Akihito meet

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte and his common law wife Honeylet Avanceña met with Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Tuesday afternoon, footage of the event released by Malacanang showed.



The meeting happened during the second day of Duterte’s working visit to Japan.



This marked the first time Duterte had an audience with the Emperor. The Philippine President was scheduled to meet the Royal family when Duterte visited Japan in October 2016, but was cancelled due to the untimely death of Emperor Akihito’s uncle, Prince Mikasa.



President Duterte said that he was eager to meet the Japanese Royals.



“I would have the honor of meeting his Majesty, Emperor Akihito. I am sincerely grateful for the kindness and compassion that he and Empress Michiko showed when they visited the Philippines during the 60th anniversary of the normalization of the Philippines and Japan diplomatic relations,” Duterte said, referring to their visit in Manila in January 2016.



“I am eager to convey my deep respect and admiration to his majesty,” Duterte added. LLANESCA T. PANTI







Advertisements