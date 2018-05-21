Duterte: Killing of parish priest in Cagayan because of ‘illicit affairs’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said that the killing of a parish priest in Gattaran, Cagayan in April was allegedly due to his numerous illicit affairs.

In a speech during the annual town fiesta of Tabogon in Cebu, Duterte showed a matrix with a title page, which read, “Shooting to Death of Father Mark Anthony Ventura.”

Inside was a diagram entitled “Possible Motive (Love Triangle),” with a picture of Ventura surrounded with pictures of eight different women.

“Look at the matrix. Why would you not be killed? You had an affair [with a wife]of a vice mayor, a police officer, a soldier, a business tycoon. You would really get killed,” Duterte said in Cebuano.

Duterte also said that the government was not to blame for the killing.

“Then, why blame me? His fellow parish priest is married to a member of the NPA there in Cordillera… It was the NPA who reported first about his death,” Duterte added.

Earlier in the speech, Duterte said that he has no issues with Catholic priests since he was not a Catholic.

Later, Duterte called himself as “your patron, Saint Rodrigo.”

Ventura was killed last April 29 after celebrating a mass in a village in Gataran.

Gattaran police said Ventura was giving his blessings to the children and meeting with the choir members after the mass when the suspect suddenly appeared from behind and shot the priest twice.

The suspect who was wearing a protective helmet ran towards the National Highway where another suspect, also wearing helmet, was waiting, police said.

Until now, the suspects of the crime have not been.

Earlier this month, Malacanang said that it condemned the murder of Ventura and Dumaguete-based broadcaster Edmund Sestoso, who was shot on May 1 after his radio program. He died days after and a P400,000 cash reward was put up for the arrest of his killers.

“We are condemning the murders and we assure you that the government will do the necessary steps to fulfill its responsibility [of safety],” Roque said. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA