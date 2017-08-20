Duterte lauds late Sen Aquino Jr. for ‘positive, meaningful changes’ to PH

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has heaped praises on the late Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr., saying that the former opposition leader has effected positive change in the country.

Duterte made the compliment in his message for the 34th death anniversary of former Senator Ninoy, father of Duterte’s predecessor and former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

“History is witness to how Ninoy’s work as a journalist and a politician drove him to effect positive and meaningful changes in our society. Throughout, he fought for what is right and just,” Duterte said.

Senator Aquino Jr. was assassinated in August 21, 1983 as he was disembarking from his plane at the former Manila International Airport after he spoke about the ills of the dictatorship regime of then president Ferdinand Marcos.

Aquino Jr., whom Marcos detained in isolation for seven years during Martial Law, came back from Boston where he stayed for three years with his wife, Corazon, and his children and sought medical treatment after he was allowed by the dictator to leave the country.

“Up until the very end of his life, he inspired a peaceful revolution that resulted to the liberties we enjoy today. Even at a time when hope was lost, he remained steadfast in his struggle to retire democracy through non violent means,” Duterte said.

“His deeds have taught us that we should always aspire for the common good—even if one must go against the grain, and do what is necessary,” Duterte added.

Ironically, Duterte has called the late senator’s son and former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III “stupid” in Filipino when he claimed that the Duterte administration’s war on drugs had been useless.

Duterte himself, during his presidential campaign, ran on a platform of change, vowing, among others, to rid the country of the drug menace, and weed out corruption in government. LLANESCA T. PANTI

