Duterte leads PNPA graduation rites today

President Rodrigo Duterte will lead this year’s 38th commencement exercises for the 2017 Masidlak class of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) at Camp Gen. Mariano Castaneda, Silang, Cavite, today. The President will address the 144 graduating cadets who will be commissioned as officers (with the rank of Inspector equivalent to 2nd Lieutenant in the military) of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and Bureau of Fire Protection. The PNPA, the country’s premier institution mandated to train future officers of the PNP and the jail and fire bureaus, is under the supervision and control of the Philippine Public Safety College, an attached agency of the Department of the Interior and Local Government. The academy offers a four-year cadetship program for young men and women from ages 17 to 22, leading to the degree of Bachelor of Science in Public Safety.