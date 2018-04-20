Duterte leaves ‘endo’ promise up to Congress

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is no longer keen on issuing an executive order (EO) to fulfill a campaign promise to ban the labor practice of “endo,” administration officials said.

The statement came a few days after Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the EO addressing endo would be signed by Duterte on or before May 1, Labor day.

“Endo,” or “end of contract,” means five-month renewable contracts issued to workers so that employers do not have to regularize them on the sixth month and give them benefits under labor laws.

Roque told reporters Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd had recommended that the matter be left to Congress.

“I believe [no more EO], that is the position of Secretary Bello now. You know the position of the President, he leaves the management of the line departments to the secretaries,” Roque said.

The Palace official said he didn’t know if Duterte would certify as urgent Senate Bill 1116, or the proposed End of Contractualization Act of 2016. He said that the bill was “the solution to it all.”

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading its version of the bill, House Bill 6908 or the Security of Tenure Bill, on January 29.

“An EO can only do so much. As you know in our system of government, the executive through the executive order can only implement the law. There has to be revision on the law especially on the definition of what endo is. It has to be Congress,” Roque said.

Bello confirmed this on Thursday, saying an EO would be pointless if not enforced strictly.

“Mabigat lang ang issue ng penalty [The issue of penalty is grave] which could not be provided in the proposed EO because only Congress can propose penalty,” he said.

On Tuesday, Bello explained that the bills in Congress were similar to the draft EO earlier submitted to the President by labor groups.

The country’s biggest labor organization, the Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), through spokesman Alan Tanjusay, disclosed on Wednesday that two draft EOs, from the labor and employers’ groups, were almost the same, except Section 2, wherein labor groups wanted to allow “direct hiring” by employers.

“That’s the only bone of contention. We have similar outlooks on all other aspects and we both agree on the issue of allowing certain types of work contracting,” Tanjusay pointed out.

Bello likewise said that: “While the labor groups have abandoned their earlier stand of total ban on contractualization, the labor groups and the employers still disagree on other aspects.”

The employers group, through the Department of Trade and Industry, has warned that the labor sector’s call for direct hiring would result in higher cost of goods and services.

‘Promise already met’

Roque said the proposed EO was expected to be signed during a meeting between Duterte and labor leaders last Monday, but the meeting was cancelled “possibly” because a final version of the EO had to be agreed upon by the labor, management and government sectors.

Roque said he didn’t know if Duterte would meet with labor leaders anytime soon.

He claimed Duterte had fulfilled his campaign promise to do away with the “5-5-5 endo,” where workers are employed for five months and fired before reaching their sixth month so they would not be regular employees.

“DoLE (Department of Labor and Employment) has beefed up its labor inspectors from 200 to 500, that is why they have effectively cracked down on those resorting to prohibited endo,” Roque said.

Two months ago, Duterte said a compromise would be the most feasible way to address “endo.”

“Don’t make it hard for [business owners]to run the business the way they like it because that’s their money, so something of a compromise must be [agreed upon], maybe acceptable to everybody,” Duterte said in remarks during the inauguration of the Armscor Shooting Range in Davao on February 26.

Last year, DoLE issued Department Order 174, which banned labor-only contracting.

Labor groups criticized the order because it “still allowed certain types of contractualization.”

Bello said that what Duterte meant by “terminating contractualization” was banning “unlawful, illegitimate contractualization.”

Bello said a total ban on contractualization was “impossible to implement” because the law allowed some exceptions.

Roque also said Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say would have been fired if he did not step down from his post.

He said Say was caught up in a corrupt scheme in connection with the activities of labor recruiters and the DoLE.

with RAADEE S. SAUSA