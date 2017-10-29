Duterte leaves for Japan Sunday night 

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will leave the country Sunday night for Japan where he will be on a working visit from October 29 to 31.

Advertisements

Duterte, who will be meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will be delivering his departure speech at the Davao City airport about 8:15 p.m.

The October visit will mark Duterte’s second trip to Japan since he took his oath as President last June 30, 2016.

Abe, on the other hand, was the first foreign leader to visit President Duterte’s home in Davao City in January.

The Foreign Affairs department said in a statement that the President’s trip was aimed at enhancing economic, political and maritime relations between the two countries.

“The President will discuss with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe matters of mutual interest . He is also scheduled to meet other high-ranking Japanese government officials and influential captains of industry,” the Foreign Affairs department said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a separate interview that President’s Duterte’s visit was a fulfillment of the Philippine leader’s commitment to Abe ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit. It was a visit that was moved due to the snap elections in Japan, which Abe won.

“The leaders will discuss economic cooperation in relation with the administration’s Build, Build, Build program, as well as maritime security since Japan is also helping us out in that aspect,” Cayetano said.

The P8-trillion Build, Build, Build program is the implementation of the government’s infrastructure projects that include roads, bridges, subways, and airports during Duterte’s six-year term.

President Duterte will return to the country on October 31 at 9 p.m. LLANESCA T. PANTI