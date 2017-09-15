Duterte likely to suspend work, classes on Sept. 21 in anticipation of protests on Martial Law anniversary

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will likely suspend classes and government work on September 21 amid a series of protests set in Metro Manila on the 45th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

“This early, I am announcing that I am ordering a holiday so that nobody will get hurt amid these demonstrations,” Duterte said in a radio interview with Erwin Tulfo.

“Government employees need not to report for work that day. They (protesters) can occupy all the public spaces available,” Duterte added.

In a separate news conference, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that the President would like a work and school suspension on September 21.

“During my interaction with him (President) this week, he said that in the event of a massive rally in Metro Manila that would inconvenience the public, he won’t require people to go to work. There would be suspension of government work,” Lorenzana said.

“He just wants the protesters to have a free hand. He did not say what day; maybe it is the 21st, but he will play it by ear,” Lorenzana added.

