Duterte limits use of firecrackers, other pyrotechnic devices

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order limiting the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices in the country.

Executive Order (EO) 28, which the President signed on June 20, bans the use of firecrackers to “community fireworks display.”

“There continues to be a substantial number of firecracker related injuries, even casualties, recorded every year, some involving bystanders,” the order said.

The EO said that because of the firecracker related injuries and deaths, “the promulgation of stricter national standards, rules and regulations is warranted.”

“To minimize the risk of injuries and casualties, the use of firecrackers shall henceforth be confined to community fireworks displays,” it added.

The EO defines “community fireworks displays” as a display “conducted on the occasion or as part of a celebration, competition or similar event held in a venue other than a place of residence.”

It must also be conducted under the supervision of a trained person duly licensed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and must have been allowed by the municipality or city concerned through a permit specifying the date, time, and location of the fireworks display.

The EO also orders the PNP to come up with criteria on types of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices to be prohibited even in community fireworks displays.

The PNP should also make public the list of banned firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, the EO said.

However, the EO said certain pyrotechnic devices other than firecrackers “may be used outside community fireworks subject to existing laws, rules and regulations.”

The PNP, Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Bureau of Fire Protection, meanwhile, are also mandated to promulgate rules and regulations for the implementation of the EO and conduct information campaigns on the danger of using fireworks.