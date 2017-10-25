Duterte to Mabilog: ‘You’re next’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday warned Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog that he’s the next target.

“The mayor of Iloilo City, I identified him, I said: You’re next, you’re next,” Duterte said, without elaborating.

The President had earlier tagged Mabilog as protector of the drug trade in Iloilo, a claim that the mayor has denied.

Duterte said proof of Mabilog’s links to the illegal drug trade was the latter’s house, which he said was as grand as a palace.

Mabilog’s spokesman, Mark Piad, earlier said the mayor went to Japan early this month for an official function. He was supposed to proceed to Malaysia.

There had been talks that Mabilog would be the next alleged narco-politician to be killed after Duterte announced he was sending Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, a key enforcer of the anti-drug campaign, to lead the Iloilo City Police. The appointment, however, did not push through.

Espenido was the chief of police in Albuera, Leyte when the town’s mayor, Rolando Espinosa Sr., was arrested on drug charges. Espinosa was killed inside his cell at Baybay City, Leyte in November 2016.

As Ozamiz City chief of police, Espenido led a raid in July where Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, his wife and 14 others ended up dead.