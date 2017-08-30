Duterte: Mabilog’s house is like a ‘palace’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said he has ordered a lifestyle check on Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog and discovered his house was “like a palace.”

In his speech during an oath-taking ceremony in Malacañang, Duterte said he has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to look into Mabilog’s property and lifestyle.

“Mabilog sent word that he wants to talk to me. And, I have some lifestyle check on him. His house is like a palace,” the President said.

“Anak siguro ito talaga ito ng mayamang mayaman. Ang bahay niya talagang pinasilip ko sa mga NBI pati BIR,” he added.

Mabilog has been included in the drug list of the President for being an alleged protector of drug syndicates, an accusation the mayor has repeatedly denied.

In a radio interview early Wednesday, Mabilog said he has tried but failed to personally present his track record to the President ever since he was named among the alleged “narco-politicians” in 2016. CATHERINE VALENTE