Duterte maintains ‘very good’ satisfaction rating

President Rodrigo Duterte has maintained a “very good” net satisfaction rating for the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The poll, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that Duterte received a net satisfaction score of +63, unchanged from December last year.

In the survey, 75 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with the President’s performance, 12 percent were undecided and another 12 percent were dissatisfied.

The SWS noted that Duterte’s overall score was buoyed by the “excellent” +87 rating he received from Mindanao, his bailiwick.

The President, however, suffered a significant decline of nine points in Balance Luzon to +51 in March from +60 in December. He logged a “very good” +62 in the Visayas and +64 in Metro Manila.

Duterte also maintained “very good” satisfaction ratings across all socioeconomic classes—a +56 from +52 among class ABC respondents, +64 among class D or the masa, and +60 from +61 in class E.

First published on the BusinessWorld, the survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews among 1,200 adults, had error margins of ±3 points for national percentages, and ±6 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

In a statement, Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said Duterte was inspired by the survey results.

“Although surveys are not his priority, it inspires the Chief Executive and the national leadership to continue its top agenda of ridding Philippine society of drugs, criminality, and corruption, or building a trustworthy government; prosperity for all; and peace within our borders,” Abella said.

“We value this public trust, and will continue to work hard to serve the best interests of the people and fulfill the vision of a nation worthy of the Filipino people,” he added.