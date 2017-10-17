Duterte: Marawi is free — report

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte declared on Tuesday that Marawi was free, according to a radio report quoting the Chief Executive who visited troops in the war-torn city for the seventh time.

Duterte was quoted as having made the declaration after the top two Islamist terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute were killed in military operations on Monday.

With the President were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Ano.