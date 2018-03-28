Duterte marks 73rd birthday, asks for prayers

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte celebrates his 73rd birthday today, Wednesday, the way he had celebrated it in the past—without fanfare or a lavish party, his top aide said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said Duterte’s birthday would most likely be a simple affair with his family at his home in Davao City.

“Mayor Rody will be celebrating his birthday at home, with his family. He has never been known to throw lavish birthday parties even when he was mayor of Davao City,” Go said.

“Prayers from his well-wishers during his birthday would surely make him very happy,” he added.

Go, Duterte’s aide since 1998, wished the President a “long and healthy life.”

“My wish for my boss is a long and healthy life for him to be able to serve the nation. And I hope that he will be given more time to be with his family and loved ones,” Go said in Filipino.

In a separate statement, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar also greeted Duterte, who, he said, “has set himself to be the man for people, before whom his oath was pledged, and to whom he vowed to make peace the bedrock platform for the country’s progress.”

“His words arise from the jugular: passionate, intense, committed, and focused. But first, he declares that a war must be waged, against the evils of dangerous drugs, corrupt practices, terrorism in all its forms, and the plague of abuse from the profligate rich. And the people rally to his battle cry,” Andanar said.

“A grateful people celebrate his 73rd year and pray that he be blessed for more,” he said.

Duterte has been in Davao City since Wednesday last week and is expected to return to Malacañang after the Holy Week.

The President was born on March 28, 1945, in Maasin, Southern Leyte, to Vicente Duterte, who was governor of the undivided Davao province in the late 1950s, and Soledad Roa, a teacher.

‘Duterte not eyeing extended term’

Also on Tuesday, Malacañang insisted that Duterte will not extend his stay in power, following the proposal of his Charter change study group to retain term limits under the 1987 Constitution.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. pointed out that Duterte had even offered to cut his term of office short if a federal system was in place by 2020.

“The President has expressed that he has no intention of staying a minute longer than what the term of the President provides under our Constitution,” Roque said.

“The President has even stated that he would step down from the presidency earlier should the Philippines shift to a federal system of government as early as 2020,” he added.

Roque made the statement after former chief justice Reynato Puno said the President would neither be allowed to seek reelection nor extend his term under a new federal constitution.

Puno, head of the 20-member Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review proposed Charter amendments, said the six-year term limit in the 1987 Constitution would still be binding with a shift to a federal form of government.

“As of now the prohibitions and term limits under the 1987 Constitution would still be binding,” Puno said during the commission’s news briefing on Monday.

Duterte, whose six-year term will end in 2022, has repeatedly said he would not hold on to his position.

Crafted after the 1986 People Power Revolution that ousted the strongman Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled for two decades, the 1987 Constitution limits the president to a single six-year term with no reelection.

The ConCom has not yet tackled the terms of office for other elected officials in the proposed federal system of government.