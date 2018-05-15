Duterte may jetski on PH Rise –Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte may ride a jetski during his visit to the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise), a 13-million-hectare undersea region that lies east of Luzon.

Duterte will visit the area this Tuesday afternoon to mark the first anniversary of his renaming the underwater land mass to Philippine Rise.

According to the Palace, Duterte may ride a jetski before boarding a chopper back to Manila.

It can be recalled that Duterte, during the 2016 campaign, promised to ride a jetski to the Spratlys Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) to assert the country’s territorial ownership of the area.

But in a speech in Davao City in March, the President said his controversial promise in 2016 was a joke.

In May 2017, Duterte signed Executive Order 25, changing the name of Benham Rise to Philippine Rise, in a bid to assert the Philippines’ “sovereign rights and jurisdiction” over the area.