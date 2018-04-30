Duterte may sign ‘endo’ order – Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte may sign the promised executive order (EO) that will end the illegal practice of contractualization of workers on Labor Day, Malacañang said on Monday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said whatever will be signed will be the fruit of the meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd last night.

“Magpupulong si Secretary Bello at tsaka si Presidente (Secretary Bello and the President will meet) for whatever may be released tomorrow in Cebu,” Roque said in a news briefing on Monday.

“I can confirm that there might be an EO that may or may not be signed, depending on their meeting tonight,” he added.

Duterte will be in Cebu on Tuesday to lead the 116th Labor Day celebration.

Labor groups expected the President to sign an executive order ahead of Labor Day celebrations to fulfill his campaign promise to workers.

Last week, Bello said Duterte had decided not to sign an EO after consultations with him and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

“The consensus was that instead of the President signing an executive order on the issue of contractualization, he will certify as a priority bill, the bill that is now pending in the Senate on the security of tenure,” Bello told reporters.

Under the bill, employees hired for an indefinite period will be deemed regular once the six-month probationary period is over.

Labor groups had decried the practice of some employers to end contracts on the fifth month and renew it for another five months to avoid granting workers regular employee status.

Sign it

Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate urged the President to sign an executive order (EO) drafted by labor unions against contractualization.

“Malacañang should stop its ‘wishy washy attitude’ on the issue of endo and job contractualization,” Zarate said, referring to the practice of employers to end the contract of workers after five months.

“Itigil na sana ng Malacañang ang ‘paasa’ mode nito sa mga manggagawa lalo pa at araw nila bukas (Malacañang should stop giving false hope to workers.) Malacañang should instead just sign the EO drafted by the labor unions or deal with the consequences afterwards,” Zarate said.

“On Labor day, it would be best for President Duterte to sign the EO drafted by labor unions and set as priority legislation bills like House Bill 7415 that would truly eradicate endo not just in the private sector but in the public sector as well,” he added.

To totally ban contractualization, Congress has to repeal Article 106 of the Labor Code, the lawmaker said.

“But in the absence of a repealing law, the executive (department) – Malacañang via the DOLE – can expressly repeal Dept Order 174 that still legalizes job contractualization,” Zarate said.

